Introduction

Think back to how teams shared documents before Google Docs. Someone emailed a file, three people edited their own copies, and you ended up with "reportfinalv3_REAL.docx." Google Docs fixed that by putting everyone in one shared place.

Most teams now use AI the same way they used to use email attachments. Imagine your analyst asks a chatbot for a churn analysis, copies the answer into a slide, and sends it to your VP. Your VP has a question about step two, but the chat lives in the analyst's tab. Nobody else can see how the answer was made, and nobody else can fix it.

So the question is a fair one: is there something like Google Docs, but for working with AI agents as a team?

This guide looks at what these tools can do and compares them with the Google Docs features you already know, using PromptQL as the example.

Is There a Google Docs for Working With AI Agents?

Yes. Tools like this exist, and they are usually called multiplayer AI workspaces: a whole team works with the same AI agent in one shared thread instead of in private chats.

PromptQL is one of them, and it is built this way: you spin up a bot for a question, a task, or an ongoing job, and you invite teammates into the same bot, not a copy. Everyone sees the same work, and everyone can correct it. The comparison is about how teams collaborate, not about writing documents.

Key Takeaways

Google Docs changed teamwork by making one shared file the default. A multiplayer AI workspace does the same for AI work. Here is the idea in five points:

One shared place: Teammates work with the same bot in the same thread, and they see the same work.

Teammates work with the same bot in the same thread, and they see the same work. Sharing settings that hold: The AI acts with each person's own permissions, enforced at the data layer.

The AI acts with each person's own permissions, enforced at the data layer. Comments that stick: When someone corrects an answer, the correction can become a cited wiki entry that a person approves, edits, or rejects.

When someone corrects an answer, the correction can become a cited wiki entry that a person approves, edits, or rejects. A record of changes: The wiki keeps revision history and an audit trail.

The wiki keeps revision history and an audit trail. More safeguards, because AI acts: Unlike a document, an AI agent runs code and touches data, so you can read its plan first and writes need approval.

What Makes Google Docs Work for Teams?

Four properties explain why Google Docs replaced emailed attachments:

Shared by default: One file lives in one place, and everyone you invite sees the same version. Sharing permissions: You decide who can view, comment, or edit, and those settings stay with the file. Comments and suggestions: A reviewer points at the exact spot that is wrong, and the owner accepts or rejects the change. Version history: You can see what changed, who changed it, and when.

Working with AI as a team needs the same four things. Without them, AI output spreads through screenshots and copy-paste, and nobody can trace where a number came from.

How Does That Map to Working With AI Agents?

Each Google Docs property has a counterpart in a multiplayer AI workspace. Here is how they line up in PromptQL:

Capability Google Docs PromptQL Shared workspace One file in one place. You invite people, everyone sees the same version, and several people can edit at once. One shared bot and thread. People are invited into the same bot, not a copy, and several people can work with it at the same time. Permissions The owner sets viewer, commenter, or editor access for each person, and the settings stay with the file. The AI acts with each user's permissions, and users cannot ask it to reach another person's data. Permissions travel with saved artifacts. Feedback Reviewers comment on a specific spot, and suggested edits are accepted or rejected by the owner. Reviewers correct assumptions in the thread. A correction can become a cited wiki entry that a person approves, edits, or rejects. History Version history shows who changed what and when, and you can restore an earlier version. The wiki keeps revision history and an audit trail, and it notifies you when pages you follow change. Where you open it In the browser or app, or from a link shared in email or chat. PromptQL Tag runs in Slack and Microsoft Teams, so you can tag it in a thread. The finished output A document you can share, export, or publish. Dashboards, trackers, apps, and decks built from the thread, owned by the team, saved and rerunnable on a schedule.

In short, here is what PromptQL does for each of these:

What Does PromptQL Add Beyond the Google Docs Model?

A Google Doc holds text that people write. An AI agent runs code, reads your data, and can act on your systems, so a multiplayer AI workspace needs more than shared files and comments. Here is what PromptQL adds:

Permissions sit outside the model. Access decisions don't depend on the LLM following instructions. They are enforced deterministically at the data layer, and credentials are injected at runtime, so they are never exposed to the model.

Access decisions don't depend on the LLM following instructions. They are enforced deterministically at the data layer, and credentials are injected at runtime, so they are never exposed to the model. You can read the plan first. PromptQL generates a human-readable plan, so you can read what the AI proposes before you approve it.

PromptQL generates a human-readable plan, so you can read what the AI proposes before you approve it. Risky actions need approval. Writes and external calls require approval, with a plain-language summary of what is about to happen.

Writes and external calls require approval, with a plain-language summary of what is about to happen. Code runs in a sandbox. The agent writes and runs code in a secure cloud sandbox.

Imagine a teammate reviewing a dashboard plan and spotting that step three groups by a field your CRM retired last quarter. In a chat window, that mistake would show up in a meeting. In a shared thread with a visible plan, it gets fixed before anything runs.

How Do You Get Started?

You can set up a multiplayer AI workspace in a few steps:

Connect your identity provider. PromptQL Tag syncs its user directory and privileges over SCIM from Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, or Google Workspace. Deactivate someone there, and their access is revoked everywhere. Connect your data where it lives. PromptQL queries data where it lives, with no copying into a warehouse, and per-user permissions apply at the data layer. Invite your team into one bot. People can use PromptQL through its app or as an AI agent inside Slack or Teams. Write down the definitions people argue about. Put what counts as an active customer, or a closed deal, into the wiki, so the AI starts from your agreed answer. Turn a thread into a shared output. When the work is ready, build a dashboard, tracker, or deck from the thread and share it.

Conclusion

Google Docs made one shared file the default for documents. Working with AI needs the same shift: one shared place where the work, the corrections, and the permissions all live. A multiplayer AI workspace like PromptQL gives your team that place.

Start small. Pick one recurring question your team asks, such as a weekly pipeline review, spin up a shared bot for it, and invite the people who know the data best. Their corrections will do the rest.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a Google Docs for working with AI agents?

Yes, in the sense that matters for teamwork. A multiplayer AI workspace like PromptQL gives a team one shared bot and thread, so everyone sees the same work, uses their own permissions, and can correct answers in the same place.

How is a multiplayer AI workspace different from a personal AI chat?

A personal chat lives in one person's session, so output has to be copied to team tools by hand. A shared workspace keeps the work visible to everyone invited, and corrections can become cited wiki entries the next answer starts from.

Can several teammates work with the same AI agent at once?

Yes. In PromptQL, you invite people into the same bot, and a multiplayer AI agent can be used by several people in the same thread. Each person's access is still their own.

Does everyone see everything the AI can access?

No. The AI acts with the permissions of the person who asked, and access is enforced at the data layer, not by the model. A teammate cannot ask the bot to reach another person's data.

Can it work in Slack or Microsoft Teams?

Yes. PromptQL Tag works in Slack and Microsoft Teams. You tag it in a thread, and it acts with your permissions.

What happens when someone corrects the AI?

PromptQL can capture the correction as a cited wiki entry. A person approves, edits, or rejects it, and the wiki keeps revision history, so the next answer starts from the corrected version.