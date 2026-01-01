Approve and collaborate

As you and the team use PromptQL, it notices patterns — your definition of top SKUs, the team that owns supply follow-ups, the way you compare weeks. Instead of guessing forever, PromptQL surfaces those patterns as proposed wiki entries and asks you to confirm or edit.

What you approve goes into the semantic layer — a living wiki of how your business actually thinks. Every future thread, artifact, schedule, alert, and action starts smarter because of it. The other four hand-offs in Basics automate the loop; this one is how the loop gets better.