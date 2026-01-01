An alert is a natural-language condition you attach to an artifact. PromptQL watches each run and posts in the artifact's thread when the condition trips — no condition, no post. You describe the trigger the way you'd describe it to a teammate: “ping me if anything top-10 drops more than 10% week-over-week.”

This is the third hand-off. A scheduled artifact runs whether or not anything interesting happened. An alert filters out the boring runs so the thread only chirps when the signal's real.