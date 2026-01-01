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Basics

Add an alert

Hand off the watching. PromptQL pings the thread when the condition you described actually happens.

A PromptQL thread where the user says 'alert me if any top-10 SKU drops more than 10% week-over-week' and PromptQL attaches the condition to the Q3 Top SKUs artifact alongside its existing weekly schedule.

What it is

An alert is a natural-language condition you attach to an artifact. PromptQL watches each run and posts in the artifact's thread when the condition trips — no condition, no post. You describe the trigger the way you'd describe it to a teammate: “ping me if anything top-10 drops more than 10% week-over-week.”

This is the third hand-off. A scheduled artifact runs whether or not anything interesting happened. An alert filters out the boring runs so the thread only chirps when the signal's real.

How to do it

  1. In the thread with the artifact, describe what should trigger an alert — “alert me if any top-10 SKU drops more than 10% week-over-week” is enough. PromptQL parses the condition; you don't format anything.
  2. PromptQL confirms by attaching the condition to the artifact, written out so anyone in the thread can see what it's watching for.
  3. On every run — scheduled or manual — PromptQL checks the condition. If it trips, a new message goes in the thread, naming what fired and what changed.
  4. Tune or remove the alert by talking to PromptQL — “tighten that to 15%”, “ignore SKU-G”, “turn this off”.

What's next

You've handed off the running, the watching, and the when-to-care. What's still on you is the doing — when the alert fires, someone still has to act on it.

Next: Have it take action. Instead of posting a message and waiting on a human, PromptQL can actually do the next thing — update a record, send a note, kick a workflow. The doing moves off your plate too.