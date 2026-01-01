Fix a customer-reported bug
One conversation: PromptQL reads the ticket, pulls the customer's Salesforce context, checks for repeat patterns, then hands off to a coding agent that traces the bug and opens the PR.
The outcome
Without PromptQL, a single customer bug touches four systems and three teams before anyone writes a line of code — Zendesk to CS, CS to the account manager in Salesforce, account manager to engineering in Slack, engineering to the codebase. With PromptQL, all of that flows into one thread and the coding agent handles the grunt work in the background.
How to recreate it
- Connect Zendesk, Salesforce, and GitHub as integrations, plus the coding agent you want PromptQL to delegate to (e.g. Claude Code). Scope each so PromptQL can read tickets, account records, and the repos involved in the issue.
- Open a thread in your support-engineering room, paste the Zendesk ticket URL, and say: “We have a bug report from this customer. Pull their account context, check for similar tickets, and fix the issue.”
- PromptQL gathers the ticket, the account context, and any similar past tickets into one place in the thread.
- From the same thread, PromptQL hands off to the coding agent. The agent clones the relevant repo, traces the logic from the symptom in the ticket, identifies the root cause, and opens a pull request — with the Zendesk ticket and customer context linked in the PR description so reviewers see why it matters.
- Wire follow-up actions so the loop closes itself — “when the PR merges, reply to the Zendesk ticket with the fix summary and update the Salesforce account.” See Have it take action for the mechanics.
Why it works
The bug was never the hard part. Coordination was. Who needs to know? What context matters? Where does the customer stand in the relationship? That's where the two hours went; the actual fix took ten minutes once someone could focus on it.
PromptQL connects the systems, surfaces the context, and hands off the grunt work. One conversation replaces four tools and three teams playing telephone.