Turn it into an artifact

An artifact is a named, versioned thing PromptQL produces in a thread — text, a table, a chart, or an interactive app. Sometimes PromptQL makes one because the result is clearly worth keeping; sometimes you ask for one because you know you'll come back to it. Either way, it lives in the thread with a title you chose and a version number that ticks up whenever it's re-run.

Artifacts are referenceable across threads, too. A Q3 recap built in your growth room can be cited in ops without rebuilding it from scratch. That's what turns a one-off question into something the team can actually use.