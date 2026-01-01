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Basics

Turn it into an artifact

Name the result so PromptQL — and your team — can come back to it without rebuilding.

A PromptQL thread where the user asks for a 'Q3 top-SKUs recap I can come back to' and PromptQL responds with a saved, named artifact: 'Q3 Top SKUs — Revenue Summary' (v1) containing a table of the top 5 SKUs by Q3 revenue.

What it is

An artifact is a named, versioned thing PromptQL produces in a thread — text, a table, a chart, or an interactive app. Sometimes PromptQL makes one because the result is clearly worth keeping; sometimes you ask for one because you know you'll come back to it. Either way, it lives in the thread with a title you chose and a version number that ticks up whenever it's re-run.

Artifacts are referenceable across threads, too. A Q3 recap built in your growth room can be cited in ops without rebuilding it from scratch. That's what turns a one-off question into something the team can actually use.

How to do it

  1. In a thread, ask PromptQL for the thing you want to keep. Give it a name in plain language — “build me a Q3 top-SKUs recap I can come back to” is enough.
  2. PromptQL produces the artifact in the thread with a title and a version pill (v1, then v2, and so on). The form follows the request — text for a summary, a table for a ranking, a chart for a trend, an interactive app for anything more involved.
  3. Re-run it any time. Same artifact, fresh data, new version. The old versions stay where they were so you can compare or roll back.
  4. Reference it from other threads by name. The growth-room recap shows up in ops without anyone rebuilding it.

What's next

One question, saved. But you still have to remember to run it — or wait for someone to ask. The next hand-off in Basics is moving the running itself off your plate.

First up: Run it on a schedule. Same artifact, same recap — but PromptQL fires it on the cadence you set. The when moves from manual to automated.