Ask a question

An ad-hoc query is the most ordinary thing you can do with PromptQL: type a question in natural language and read the answer. No schema to look up, no SQL to write, no boilerplate. PromptQL plans the work against the databases, integrations, and remote agents you've connected, and brings the result back.

It's also the foundation. Every artifact, schedule, alert, and action that comes later in Basics started life as someone asking a question this way. The rest of the section is about taking pieces of this loop and handing them off.