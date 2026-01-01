Have it take action

An action is something PromptQL can do in one of your connected systems — open a Linear ticket, send a Slack DM, post a Salesforce note, fire any write endpoint an integration exposes. The shape of the rule is always the same: when X, do Y. You describe both halves in natural language; PromptQL wires the trigger to the call.

Rules are pre-authorized. Once one is in place, PromptQL doesn't stop and ask the next time — it just acts and posts a summary in the thread. That's the fourth hand-off: the doing moves off your plate.