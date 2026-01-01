Run it on a schedule

A schedule is a cadence attached to an artifact. PromptQL re-runs the artifact on its own — every Monday at 9, the first business day of the month, whenever — and each run produces a new version in the thread the artifact lives in. The old versions stay put, so you can compare or roll back.

This is the second hand-off. Until now, the artifact only existed when someone remembered to run it. With a schedule, the loop runs itself; you and the team show up to read.