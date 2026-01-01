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Basics

Run it on a schedule

Hand off the when. Same artifact, fresh data, on the cadence you set.

A PromptQL thread where the user says 'rerun this every Monday at 9am Pacific' and PromptQL confirms by attaching a 'Mondays · 9:00 AM PT' schedule pill to the Q3 Top SKUs — Revenue Summary artifact, with next-run and last-run timestamps.

What it is

A schedule is a cadence attached to an artifact. PromptQL re-runs the artifact on its own — every Monday at 9, the first business day of the month, whenever — and each run produces a new version in the thread the artifact lives in. The old versions stay put, so you can compare or roll back.

This is the second hand-off. Until now, the artifact only existed when someone remembered to run it. With a schedule, the loop runs itself; you and the team show up to read.

How to do it

  1. In the thread that holds the artifact, tell PromptQL when you want it to run — “rerun this every Monday at 9am Pacific” works. Natural language; no cron strings unless you want them.
  2. PromptQL confirms by attaching a schedule pill to the artifact — the cadence, the next run, the last run. Anyone in the thread can see it's on a timer.
  3. Each run produces a new version. v1 stays where you left it; the next Monday brings v2, the Monday after that v3, and so on. The artifact's name doesn't change, so anything that references it picks up the latest by default.
  4. Change the cadence (or pause it) the same way you set it — “skip next week”, “move to Thursdays”, just say so.

What's next

The artifact now runs on its own. But running and reading are different things — a fresh v17 sitting in a thread no one's watching is just noise.

Next: Add an alert. PromptQL watches each run for something specific — a number crossing a threshold, a category appearing where it didn't before — and only pings you when it matters. The watching moves off your plate too.