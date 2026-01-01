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Basics
How to automate anything (or everything) with PromptQL, step by step.
- 1Ask a questionStart with an ad-hoc query — you in the driver's seat for every step of the loop.
- 2Turn it into an artifactCapture the question so PromptQL can answer it again on demand.
- 3Run it on a scheduleHand off the when — let the artifact run itself daily, weekly, or whenever you need.
- 4Add an alertHand off the watching — get pinged when the answer crosses a threshold or shifts.
- 5Have it take actionHand off the doing — let PromptQL update the record, send the message, kick the workflow.
- 6Approve and collaboratePromptQL surfaces learnings about your data and business — you approve or refine. The semantic layer sharpens with every loop.