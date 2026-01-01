PromptQL Logo
PromptQL Logo
Sign in
All guides

Basics

How to automate anything (or everything) with PromptQL, step by step.

  1. 1
    Ask a questionStart with an ad-hoc query — you in the driver's seat for every step of the loop.
  2. 2
    Turn it into an artifactCapture the question so PromptQL can answer it again on demand.
  3. 3
    Run it on a scheduleHand off the when — let the artifact run itself daily, weekly, or whenever you need.
  4. 4
    Add an alertHand off the watching — get pinged when the answer crosses a threshold or shifts.
  5. 5
    Have it take actionHand off the doing — let PromptQL update the record, send the message, kick the workflow.
  6. 6
    Approve and collaboratePromptQL surfaces learnings about your data and business — you approve or refine. The semantic layer sharpens with every loop.