Prepare for a stand-up
One prompt pulls your Linear board, open PRs, weekend Slack noise, and your calendar conflicts into a single briefing — read it in three minutes and walk into stand-up up to speed.
The outcome
Without PromptQL, prepping for stand-up is half an hour of tab soup — Linear for tickets, GitHub for PRs, Slack for whatever blew up over the weekend, Calendar for the week ahead. Four tools, no synthesis. With PromptQL, one prompt aggregates all four into a single, ranked briefing.
How to recreate it
- Connect Linear, GitHub, Slack, and Google Calendar as integrations. Scope each connection to the projects, repos, channels, and calendars you actually care about.
- Open a thread in your engineering room and drop the briefing prompt: “Pull together a status for me. Linear tickets by status, PRs waiting on review, any important Slack discussions I should know about, and flag calendar conflicts for the week.”
- PromptQL queries each system, pulls the relevant signal, and posts a single briefing back in the thread.
- Save the response as an artifact — call it something like EM stand-up briefing. Then schedule it for every weekday morning so the synthesis is waiting in the thread before you sit down. (See Turn it into an artifact and Run it on a schedule for the mechanics.)
- Tighten over time. Drop bullets that turn out to be noise — “skip the completed list, I don't read it”. Add things you do read — “also flag any ticket with more than three reassignments this sprint”. Each refinement is a normal message in the same thread; the artifact updates and the schedule keeps running.
Why it works
The information you need before stand-up isn't hidden — it's scattered across systems that don't talk to each other. The ritual that burns 30 minutes is the synthesis: holding four streams in your head long enough to spot what matters. PromptQL does that synthesis as a tool call across your stack, then hands you the result.
Once it's an artifact on a schedule, the cost drops to zero. You start the day with clarity instead of tab soup.