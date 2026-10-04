How Can Product Managers Use Jev?

The tools are paid for. The data sits in a dozen places. The team even has time set aside to try something new. Yet nobody can say where AI should start, so pilots stall, feedback keeps piling up and every experiment feels like a guess.

Jev is a good place to aim. Jev AI is TypeSafe AI's decision model, and it sorts, scores and flags text at volume, with a confidence score on every answer.

This guide shows product managers seven use cases where it fits, from tagging feedback to routing requests, and how to run them without extra engineering.

Key Takeaways

Jev suits PM work that repeats the same judgment over many items.

The strongest pattern pairs Jev for sorting with an LLM for summarizing and a person for deciding.

Rules such as SLAs, dates and counts stay outside Jev.

Start with one use case where mistakes are easy to see and fix.

What Jev Does Well for Product Managers and What It Doesn't

Jev does well at repeated judgment calls over text, and it falls short at writing, math and anything that is not text. This comparison of Jev and general LLMs explains the difference in more depth.

Jev does well at these PM tasks:

Sorting into themes or owners: A Choice question picks from your categories, with room for up to 255 options.

A Choice question picks from your categories, with room for up to 255 options. Rating severity and urgency: A Score question rates items on a scale you define, such as cosmetic, impaired or blocked.

A Score question rates items on a scale you define, such as cosmetic, impaired or blocked. Checking yes/no questions: A Noul question returns a probability for checks such as "is this a duplicate request?"

A Noul question returns a probability for checks such as "is this a duplicate request?" Working at volume: Questions over the same item run in parallel, and the confidence scores show which items need a person.

Jev falls short at these tasks:

Writing: It never writes text, so PRDs, summaries and customer replies need an LLM.

It never writes text, so PRDs, summaries and customer replies need an LLM. Math and counting: TypeSafe's own notes on Jev's weaknesses say it is not a calculator, so totals, SLAs and counts belong in your spreadsheet or tool.

TypeSafe's own notes on Jev's weaknesses say it is not a calculator, so totals, SLAs and counts belong in your spreadsheet or tool. Date logic: It reads dates as plain text, so ordering and durations are unreliable and deadlines stay in rules.

It reads dates as plain text, so ordering and durations are unreliable and deadlines stay in rules. Non-text input: Screenshots, audio and video are not supported, so convert them to text first.

7 Ways Product Managers Can Use Jev

1. Tag and Cluster Customer Feedback Into Themes

Feedback piles up in survey tools, support inboxes and app reviews. Jev can tag each item so you can count themes without reading every comment.

How the setup works:

Setup: Use a Choice question with your themes, or ask pairwise Noul questions such as "same thematic area?" to group items without fixed categories. An LLM can then name each cluster.

Use a Choice question with your themes, or ask pairwise Noul questions such as "same thematic area?" to group items without fixed categories. An LLM can then name each cluster. Next step: Count themes by segment, plan or account in your spreadsheet, since Jev does the tagging and your data does the weighting.

Count themes by segment, plan or account in your spreadsheet, since Jev does the tagging and your data does the weighting. Watch for: Add an "other" option and review the lowest-confidence items first.

In ChatPRD's Jev playbook, a product insights graph over support tickets, pull requests, conversations and Linear tickets ran more than 200,000 classifications and pairwise groupings for about $4. Those figures are self-reported, and part of the usage was subsidized during testing.

Pick this if: you have a steady stream of feedback and no time to tag it by hand.

2. Code Interview Notes and Survey Answers Against Research Themes

Research notes hold the evidence behind your roadmap, but coding them takes days. TypeSafe lists labeling interview data among its example use cases, and the same idea fits product research.

How the setup works:

Setup: Label each passage with a theme from your research plan, and add yes/no checks for specific pain points or competitor mentions.

Label each passage with a theme from your research plan, and add yes/no checks for specific pain points or competitor mentions. Next step: Keep the quote beside the tag, so the evidence travels with the theme.

Keep the quote beside the tag, so the evidence travels with the theme. Watch for: Jev reads text only, so transcribe calls first, and read the borderline passages yourself.

This use case is an adaptation, since no published PM example exists yet.

Where it fits best: research rounds with dozens of interviews or hundreds of survey answers.

3. Triage Bugs and Tickets by Severity, Urgency and Duplicates

A long bug queue hides the few issues that matter. Vercel's list of Jev use cases includes ticket prioritization, where Score questions separate cosmetic issues from blocked work.

How the setup works:

Setup: Score impact on a rubric (cosmetic, impaired with a workaround, blocked with no workaround), choose the owning team with a Choice question and ask a yes/no question for duplicates.

Score impact on a rubric (cosmetic, impaired with a workaround, blocked with no workaround), choose the owning team with a Choice question and ask a yes/no question for duplicates. Next step: Send high-severity items to the on-call queue and low-severity ones to the backlog.

Send high-severity items to the on-call queue and low-severity ones to the backlog. Watch for: Keep contractual response times in rules, and prefilter duplicate candidates before you ask Jev.

Who it suits: PMs who share a bug queue with support and engineering.

4. Route Requests to the Right Squad

Requests from sales, support and customers often land in the wrong inbox first. A Choice question over your squads fixes that at the door.

How the setup works:

Setup: Offer one option per squad, plus a triage option for unclear requests.

Offer one option per squad, plus a triage option for unclear requests. Next step: A confidence threshold decides between auto-assign and manual check, and a mapping table turns each choice into an inbox or channel.

A confidence threshold decides between auto-assign and manual check, and a mapping table turns each choice into an inbox or channel. Watch for: Test with vague requests such as "help with my account."

Ideal if: your team receives requests through a form or a shared inbox.

5. Spot Feature Ideas, Churn Signals and Purchase Intent in Conversations

Comments, chats and emails hold buying signals and early warnings. TypeSafe's use-case list covers detecting urgency and churn risk in customer support, and scoring purchase intent in lead generation.

How the setup works:

Setup: Ask Noul questions such as "does this comment propose a feature?" and add a Choice question for sentiment.

Ask Noul questions such as "does this comment propose a feature?" and add a Choice question for sentiment. Next step: Send feature requests to an ideas list and churn flags to the account owner.

Send feature requests to an ideas list and churn flags to the account owner. Watch for: Sarcasm and very short comments cause misses, so sample the results each week.

ChatPRD's host ran 4,500 YouTube comments through Jev and flagged 58 that contained episode ideas, which shows the pattern at small scale.

Best suited for: teams with large comment streams, community channels or call notes.

6. Measure Where Engineering Effort Goes

Boards and executives often ask how much work goes to tech debt and how much to new features. Jev can answer by grouping the work itself.

How the setup works:

Setup: Ask pairwise Noul questions, such as "do these two pull requests address the same area?", to cluster pull requests or tickets. A cheap LLM then labels each cluster.

Ask pairwise Noul questions, such as "do these two pull requests address the same area?", to cluster pull requests or tickets. A cheap LLM then labels each cluster. Next step: Tally the clusters into a tech-debt versus new-features view for planning.

Tally the clusters into a tech-debt versus new-features view for planning. Watch for: Pair counts grow fast, so prefilter the list before you ask Jev.

In ChatPRD's playbook, 1,700 pull requests produced about 17,000 potential pairs, and the run took about two minutes and cost about $0.09. The figures are self-reported.

Good fit when: you have an engineering history to mine and a planning cycle coming up.

7. Check Specs and Drafts Against Your Criteria

A quick check can catch gaps before a spec or reply goes out. TypeSafe's use cases include verification and semantic linting, which apply here.

How the setup works:

Setup: Ask Noul checks such as "does this spec name a success metric?" or "does this reply answer the customer's question?"

Ask Noul checks such as "does this spec name a success metric?" or "does this reply answer the customer's question?" Next step: Return failed drafts to the author, along with the check that failed.

Return failed drafts to the author, along with the check that failed. Watch for: Write each check as a closed question in literal terms, since vague quality checks give vague answers.

This use case is an adaptation, since no published PM example exists yet.

Choose this when: your team already uses a spec template or a reply guide.

How Can Product Managers Use Jev in PromptQL?

Product managers can run any of these use cases in PromptQL by describing the task in plain English, in workspaces where Jev has been provisioned. PromptQL runs Jev across your records and shows the results in a shared thread.

Follow these steps:

Check availability: Ask the bot, "Is Jev available in this workspace? If not, tell me before we start." Bring in your data: Add the feedback, tickets or export you want sorted, and state your themes or rubric in plain English. Run Jev across the set: Ask for labels, a "not enough information" option and a list of low-confidence items. Summarize each theme: Ask for a second step with counts and sample quotes, so Jev sorts and an LLM writes. Invite teammates: Bring design and engineering into the thread to correct items. Build a dashboard: Turn the result into a dashboard in the same thread.

Here is a ready-to-copy prompt for feedback tagging:

Is Jev available in this workspace? If not, tell me before we start.If it is, use Jev to tag the 300 rows in the Feedback tab. We make a scheduling app for clinics. Label each row with one theme from Booking, Reminders, Billing, Reporting or Other, and use Other when a row does not clearly fit. Also answer yes or no for each row on whether it asks for a feature that does not exist yet. Then give me a count of rows per theme and list the 15 rows where Jev's confidence is lowest so I can check them. After that, write a short summary of each theme with three sample quotes. If Jev is not available, stop and tell me.

Keep your rubric in the thread so later runs follow the same rules, as explained in how to stop context decay. For the pairing of Jev and an LLM in one flow, read how to build an LLM workflow with Jev. To share results, see how to build dashboards and apps from a multiplayer AI thread. For another worked example, see how to use AI for your job search.

What Should You Know Before Picking Your First Use Case?

Four things matter before you choose.

Keep these points in mind:

Start where mistakes are visible: Tagging and routing are easy to check, so keep a person in the loop.

Tagging and routing are easy to check, so keep a person in the loop. Test first: Run a labeled sample from your own data before you trust any theme or severity.

Run a labeled sample from your own data before you trust any theme or severity. Cost: Jev is priced at $0.042 per million input tokens, and output is free, so estimate your spend from your average item length.

Jev is priced at $0.042 per million input tokens, and output is free, so estimate your spend from your average item length. Data: Feedback often contains personal details, so redact where needed. According to TypeSafe's privacy policy, it does not train or fine-tune on your input and does not disclose it to third parties other than service providers. Check what your own policies allow before you send anything.

Conclusion

Jev changes the product manager's job from reading everything to defining what counts. That means your rubric becomes the most valuable piece of the whole setup.

Before you run anything, write a half-page "what counts" document:

Each label: A one-line definition of what belongs under it.

A one-line definition of what belongs under it. A clear example: One real item for every label.

One real item for every label. A borderline example: One item that could go two ways, with your decision.

Share it with design and engineering before the first run. Arguments about what "urgent" or "duplicate" means surface early, and the agreed document becomes the rubric you paste into Jev.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Jev Replace a Feedback Platform?

No. Jev is a decision model with no storage, interface or integrations. It works as the sorting layer inside a workflow, next to wherever you keep your feedback.

How Fast Is Jev?

Most queries complete in about 100 milliseconds, according to TypeSafe's guide to building with System One. That speed makes it practical for large batches and for real-time checks.

Does Jev Work With Non-English Feedback?

Jev's primary training language is English. TypeSafe says other languages are accepted but currently have lower accuracy, so test a labeled sample in each language before you rely on the results.

Do You Need Engineering Help to Run These Use Cases?

No. Official Jev integrations exist for Zapier, Make and n8n, and PromptQL runs Jev from plain English, so a product manager can set up most of these use cases alone. A teammate who knows your data sources can help with the first connection.